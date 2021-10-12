North Baltimore, Ohio

October 12, 2021 5:31 am

WCCOA TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS IN HONOR OF VETERANS DAY

Bowling Green, OH (October 11, 2021) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will honor Wood County veterans 50 years of age and older with a special delivery to their homes. The first 75 veterans registered will receive a velvet poppy pin, yard sign, and a slice of pie delivered on Monday, November 8 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

If you are a Veteran, or know a Veteran in Wood County who is 50 years of age or older, please call the Programs Department to register at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net

Registration will be accepted until October 29th or until registration is full.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net

 

 

