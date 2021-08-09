WCCOA Updates Mask Policy

Wood County Senior Centers Face Mask Policy During the Current Substantial Transmission Status

Today the Governing Board of the Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA) were notified that Wood County’s COVID-19 community transmission is now at the “Substantial Level” per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In an effort to continue to keep the older adults of Wood County safe, yet continue to provide programs and services, the Executive Committee of the Wood County Governing Board has revised the WCCOA Face Mask policy to reflect the upgraded risk factors in our area. The revisions are specific to those staff, participants and guests who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine protocols. The policy for staff, participants and guests who remain unvaccinated remains unchanged.

Wood County Committee on Aging

COVID-19 Face Mask Policy

for Employees, Participants and Guests

Effective August 5, 2021

modified per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated guidance 8/5/2021

The health and safety of employees, participants, and guests is our highest priority.

All unvaccinated employees, participants and guests are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location/facility All unvaccinated employees, participants and guests being transported in a WCCOA vehicle are required to wear a mask of cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose while in a WCCOA vehicle. All unvaccinated employees and volunteers entering the residence of a client are required to wear a mask of cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose while in the residence . 4. A ll vaccinated employees, volunteers, participants and guests are required to wear a mask or cloth face-covering that covers his or her mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location/facility . This includes all employees and volunteers providing contactless delivery of home delivered meals.

All WCCOA advice on physical / social distancing remains in place. Please continue to practice physical / social distancing even when wearing a mask.

This policy will remain in effect until such a time that Wood County is no longer classified by the Centers for Disease Control as having substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19 and its variants and this policy is rescinded by the Governing Board of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.

