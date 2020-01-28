WCCOA Welcoming Entries for 14th Annual Poetry Contest

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. The opening date for submissions is Tuesday, January 21 and will be closing on Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

Poems should share stories based on the theme of Persistence. We are looking for poetry that in some way celebrates the heart and soul of Wood County citizens as they continue to celebrate their lives.

Entries must be submitted in English, double spaced, in a 12-point Times New Roman Font. Entries must be entirely your own work and never previously published, online or offline. All styles of poems are acceptable but they must be originals. Any plagiarized short stories and poems will be disqualified.

Two entries will be accepted per person. Intent to submit will not be accepted. Poems are to have a title and the poet’s name, address and phone number, and should not be longer than one (1) page.

Poems are due to the Program Department at the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., 305 North Main Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 by Friday, March 27, 2020 by 4 p.m. You may also e-mail your entry to [email protected]

Winners will be selected by a Bowling Green State University Writing Professor. All poems entered will be available for reading in a loosely bound edition.

Winning poems will be announced on April 24 and published on our blog and announced on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/wccoa. The grand prize award will be a $50 gift card. Prizes are sponsored by Bowling Green Manor & Bowling Green Care Center.

All poems will be posted on our blog site, [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net