WCCOA Welcoming Entries for 17th Annual Poetry Contest

Bowling Green, OH (January 12, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. The opening date for submissions is Tuesday, January 17 and will close on Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Any poems submitted should adhere to the theme of Loss and Gain. We are looking for poetry that in some way celebrates the heart and soul of Wood County citizens as they continue to celebrate their lives.

Entries must be submitted in English, double spaced, in a 12-point Times New Roman Font. Entries must be entirely your own work and never previously published, online or offline. All styles of poems are acceptable but they must be originals. Any plagiarized short stories and poems will be disqualified.

Two entries will be accepted per person. Intent to submit will not be accepted. Poems are to have a title and the poet’s name, address and phone number, and should not be longer than one (1) page.

Poems are due to the WCCOA Programs Department, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 no later than Friday, March 31, 2022 by 4 p.m. You may also e-mail your entry to: [email protected]

Winners will be selected by a Bowling Green State University Writing Professor. All poems entered will be available for reading in a loosely bound edition.

The winning poet will be notified by phone at the end of April and will also be announced on our blog and Facebook page. The grand prize award will be a $100 gift card sponsored by Manor of Perrysburg.

After the winner has been announced, all poems will be posted for reading on our blog, which can be found at: www.woodcountycommitteeonaging.blogspot.com

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net