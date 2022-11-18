WCHD: Free Rapid Home COVID-19 Tests Available in Locations across Wood County

BOWLING GREEN—Wood County Health Department is working with partners across the county and the Ohio Department of Health to make free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for residents who wish to use them before getting together with family and friends to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Taking a rapid test shortly before your Thanksgiving celebrations can identify COVID even if there aren’t symptoms,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “If you test positive for COVID or feel sick, stay home so you don’t pass your illness—whatever it is—on to your family and friends.”

Free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests are available at Wood County Health Department in Bowling Green, senior centers and public libraries including North Baltimore Library, Pemberville Library, Rossford Library, Walbridge Library, Way Library in Perrysburg, Wayne Library, Weston Library, and Wood County District Public Library in Bowling Green. Rapid tests are also widely available for purchase through pharmacies and retail outlets.

When you should use an at-home test:

You have COVID-19 symptoms. You were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Take the test at least five days after the exposure. You are going to a large indoor event (such as a wedding or holiday gathering). Test immediately before the gathering. You will be around someone who is at higher risk for serious illness.

Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms of COVID should take precautions to stay away from others as much as possible. COVID can look like many other illnesses, including flu or RSV, which can also cause severe outcomes for vulnerable community members. Staying home when sick is important to protecting health, even if the COVID test is negative.

If you test positive for COVID, contact your physician to see if they recommend treatments. Treating COVID early can reduce the risk of hospitalization. If you are sick and test negative, especially if you are at risk for severe outcomes, follow up with your physician to determine the cause of the illness and identify treatment options.

Now is also a good time to get your updated COVID booster and your flu shot if you have not already done so. For more information on COVID tests and COVID vaccine clinics, go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on “Information on COVID-19” for details.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org