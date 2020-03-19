WCHS Shelter Closed to Public Temporarily for COVID-19 Measures

(Bowling Green)—The Wood County Humane Society is committed to the health and vitality of our community, and to the continuity of our operations. While there currently are no known COVID-19 cases in Wood County, we join other agencies in taking measures to slow down its spread and to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors.

At least until Tuesday, April 7th, we will be closed to the public and volunteer opportunities. We will be answering phones daily between 12pm-4pm, so please give us a call and we will do our best to assist you during this challenging time. We will still be providing limited pet food assistance opportunities and humane investigations during this time, again, please call for more information. As this situation unfolds and evolves, we will provide updates on our Facebook page, please follow us and check back often for the most current information.

Finally, we understand that this is an incredibly stressful time for everyone. We, at The Wood County Humane Society, remain vigilant in our attempts to be informed and current on the events as they unfold, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to make any necessary changes based on public health recommendations. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding of these temporary changes in our protocol.