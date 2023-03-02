(BPT) – These days, we often associate the word hybrid with a vehicle that runs on both a gas engine and an electric motor, but did you know we are all hybrids as well? Allow me to explain.

The word hybrid can also be utilized to describe each one of us because, we are all hybrids in one form or another. Whether you’re a science teacher and a ballet dancer, or a firefighter and a podcaster, being a hybrid means you celebrate the fact that we all have more than one characteristic and more than one skill or talent that can help us go the distance!

Being a hybrid has multiple benefits

As hybrids, we are all equipped with various talents and strengths. For example, a science teacher can excel both at school and on stage as a ballet dancer.

As hybrids we embrace our strengths to explore and pursue our interests. When we tap into our hybrid nature, we don’t fit into one box and can gain a broad knowledge that helps us be more innovative and solve problems differently.

In the automotive industry, hybrids are more than just vehicles that run on a gas engine and electric motor, they’re also vehicles equipped with a variety of features and options. Hybrids, like the Toyota Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, are built to make the transition into electrification simple and seamless for all drivers, and with their countless options, there’s a hybrid for everyone.

“As hybrids, one of our greatest gifts is recognizing we all have incredible skills and talents,” said Katya Echazarreta, who is collaborating with Toyota and SiriusXM on the We Are ALL Hybrids campaign. “How we use these talents is what makes us unique. As an electrical engineer and a citizen astronaut, I’m very passionate about promoting STEM education, so that others have the chance for future opportunities. That’s why I’ve chosen to work with Toyota and SiriusXM to help celebrate the hybrid spirit in all of us.”

Living the best of both worlds with a hybrid

Just like everyday hybrids, this year’s lineup of Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) displays an impressive list of hybrid qualities.

Powerful, efficient, and head turning style, that’s Camry Hybrid. Offering the best of both worlds, the stylish Camry Hybrid combines 208 total system hp and impressive fuel efficiency with an up-to EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined rating. Add in advanced tech and a drive that makes you want to keep on going, there is a Camry Hybrid for everyone including the new SE Hybrid Nightshade with accents made for a second look.

There’s also the RAV4 Hybrid, designed for drivers looking for capable performance and bold style. The RAV4 Hybrid has 219 combined net horsepower thanks to the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine assisted by electric motors. The RAV4 Hybrid’s standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) also provides all-weather capability and confident on-road driving dynamics.

Whether you enjoy a nice night on the town or a long drive across the country, with a Toyota Hybrid you have the best of both worlds without having to compromise on performance or style.

Hybrid listening on-the-go

This year, Toyota and SiriusXM® are coming together to launch “We Are ALL Hybrids,” a campaign that celebrates everyone and features the 2023 Camry Hybrid and 2023 RAV4 Hybrid. Every new Toyota comes with a three-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, which delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of exclusive and curated content, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicle on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers.

Now that you’ve learned we’re all hybrids, visit www.Toyota.com/WeAreAllHybrids to learn more about Katya Echazarreta and other hybrids!