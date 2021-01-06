Wedding Reception Decoration Ideas You Should Know

Everyone wants their wedding day to be special. People go out of their way to make this a memorable event. If you’re struggling with how to make your wedding unique, read about these wedding reception decoration ideas.

Ribbon

Most people probably don’t think of ribbon when they think of weddings. Yet, ribbons can be used in your wedding decor. Here are some examples that may strike your fancy:

You can use them as table settings to place underneath a bouquet of flowers.

You can use them to wrap around the backs of chairs, so they look more elegant.

You can wrap bouquets using ribbon for an extra touch of beauty.

Flower Power

Weddings just aren’t the same without flowers. Anyone who wants their wedding to stand out should incorporate as many flowers as possible. Of course, start by using flower centerpieces that catch people’s eyes. Another idea is to create a flower wall to act as a backdrop for where people can grab glasses of champagne as they walk into the reception.

Candles

Candles are synonymous with romance. If you want people to feel the love in the room, light lots of candles. You can try using different sizes to create more dimension. Or perhaps you can place smaller candles around the centerpieces to create more of a focal point.

Pro Tip: Make sure to prioritize safety and never put the candles in places where people can easily bump into them.

String Lights

A new wedding fad that couples are following is using string lights in their receptions. These items are not only meant for Christmas, as they can add a hint of elegance to any room no matter the time of year. Think about placing them on the ceiling so that when people look up, it’s like they’re staring at the stars.

Weddings are the most special day of a person’s life. For this reason, they should always look spectacular. Luckily, wedding reception decoration ideas will ensure that happens. Everyone will want to take photos of the room all night.