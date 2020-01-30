NBX WaterShedsun
Week 13 Men’s League Scores

Week 13: 1/26/20
First game (loser’s bracket game): 6. Mak & Ali’s vs. 7. Casey’s, Casey’s won 63-58 in OT
Top 2 high scorers for Mak & Ali’s: Mitch Wolfrum with 22 points & Troy Rayle with 18 points
Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Jacob Casey with 17 points & Sean Watson with 16 points
*6. Mak & Ali’s are eliminated, 7. Casey’s advance to play in second round of loser’s bracket vs. 4. Patterson’s next week
 
Second game (winner’s bracket game): 1. Gerdeman’s vs. 4. Patterson’s, Gerdeman’s won 66-58
Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: Gage Bieber with 23 points & Ryan Clark with 13 points
Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Lane Bishop with 25 points & Gabe DeLosReyes with 19 points
*1. Gerdeman’s advance to the championship game vs. 2. Reineke next week, 4. Patterson’s go to the second round of loser’s bracket to play 7. Casey’s next week
 
Third game (winner’s bracket game): 3. Miller’s vs. 2. Reineke, Reineke won 79-55
Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Cody Pelton with 14 points & Brody Naugle with 13 points
Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 28 points & Austin Ogg with 22 points
*2. Reineke advance to the championship game vs. 1. Gerdeman’s next week, 3. Miller’s go to the second round of loser’s bracket to play 5. Wymer’s next week
 
 
Submitted by Olivia Frost (THANK YOU!)
 
 
 

