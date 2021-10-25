Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma Top Week 8 in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll.

– WEEK 8: GAMES PLAYED THROUGH OCTOBER 23, 2021 –

TEAM POINTS – 1st Place Votes – LAST WEEK’S RANK

1. Georgia (7-0) 832 52 1

2. Alabama (7-1) 716 4

3. Cincinnati (7-0) 700 2

4. Oklahoma (8-0) 665 3

5. Ohio State (6-1) 639 5

6. Michigan (7-0) 570 6

7. Michigan State (7-0) 505 7

8. Oregon (6-1) 483 10

9. Ole Miss (6-1) 381 12

10. Iowa (6-1) 334 11

11. Notre Dame (6-1) 295 13

12. Wake Forest (7-0) 218 16

13. Kentucky (6-1) 216 14

14. Oklahoma State (6-1) 140 8

15. Texas A&M (6-2) 124 N/A

16. Pittsburgh (6-1) 82 N/A

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Penn State (41), Baylor (35), SMU (26), Auburn (18), Iowa State (14), San Diego State (14), Central Michigan (10), Arizona State (6), UTSA (4), Arkansas (3), NC State (1).

NOTES:

Idle Georgia received all 52 first-place votes for the second straight week in the poll, while only minor changes occurred directly beneath the Bulldogs. No. 2 Cincinnati a week ago, fell a spot to No. 3 after a narrow victory at unranked Navy.

Alabama rose two spots to No. 2 after dispatching Tennessee by 28 points. Oklahoma struggled with Kansas in Lawrence and fell from No. 3 to No. 4. Nos. 5-6-7 (Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State) remained in the same order. No. 8 Oklahoma State lost at Iowa State and fell six spots to No. 14.

Penn State, No. 9 last week, dropped completely out of the poll after suffering a home loss to Illinois. Coastal Carolina also dropped out of the poll after losing to Appalachian State.

Texas A&M re-entered the poll at No. 15, and Pittsburgh debuted in the poll for the first time in school history at No. 16 after beating Clemson.

The SEC led all conferences with five teams, followed by the Big Ten with four and the ACC and Big 12 with two each. The American, Independents and Pac-12 had one team each.



THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE:

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

No. 2 Alabama is idle

No. 3 Cincinnati at Tulane

Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma

Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 6 Michigan at No. 7 Michigan State

Colorado at No. 8 Oregon

No. 9 Ole Miss at Auburn

No. 10 Iowa at Wisconsin

North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame

Duke at No. 12 Wake Forest

No. 13 Kentucky at Mississippi State

Kansas at No. 14 Oklahoma State

No. 15 Texas A&M is idle

Miami, Fl. at No. 16 Pittsburgh

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:

The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by longtime partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2021 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll was released on Tuesday, Sept. 7 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 5. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems to compile the rankings, and The JBoy Show is the official Media Partner of the poll.