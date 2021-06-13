Weekend Column: Migraine Headaches

Headaches are a phenomenon with which most everyone is familiar, and their causes and severity span the spectrum. June is national headache month, and according to the World Health Organization, almost half of adults worldwide have suffered from a headache at least once in the past year.

Headaches are characterized by consistent, recurring pain in the head and can range from a dull ache to a migraine.

Recurring headaches make it difficult for you to stay focused on your daily tasks – don’t let migraines be one of these causes! Migraines, the most severe form of headaches, are thought to be caused by the activation of a mechanism that releases pain-producing inflammatory substances around the nerves and blood vessels of the head. Its pain is typically one-sided, pulsating, and nauseating, and it can last for 2-3 days with moderate severity.

Although migraines can start at any age, most start in adolescence and peak in an individual’s 30s. Family history has been found to be a risk factor for migraines. Some triggers of migraines are hormonal changes in women, weather changes, food additives, overuse of caffeine or alcohol, lack of sleep and stress.

When should you seek medical attention? If the quality of your life is negatively affected or you find it challenging to complete everyday activities due to your migraine headaches, you should seek help. There are numerous migraine treatment options. Physical therapy, massage therapy, medication management, acupuncture, Botox injections and other interventional pain management injections are all conservative options to reduce the frequency and severity of headaches.

If migraine headaches are accompanied by a fever, stiff neck, confusion, slurred speech, seizures, weakness or numbness, please seek medical attention immediately, as these could be signs of a more serious neurological problem.

Andrius Giedraitis, MD, Pain Management, Blanchard Valley Pain Management