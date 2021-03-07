Weekend Column: Top Five Misconceptions About Plastic Surgery

Many people have a misunderstanding of what plastic surgery is all about, so I wanted to take this opportunity to help clarify some of the biggest myths about the specialty. As a facial plastic surgeon, I can assure you that this field not only encompasses the enhancement of a patient’s natural beauty but also has an important role in reconstruction, restoration of function and even tissue regeneration.

The number five misconception is: Only vain people seek plastic surgery. This is simply not true and many people are unaware that plastic surgeons often play a big part, not only with the aesthetics but also with the overall function of the area we are addressing. Most people are aware that plastic surgeons are trained to optimize the aesthetic results in procedures like facelifts, eyelid lifts and Botox. Still, you may not know that we are also passionate about procedures that restore function and procedures that encompass advanced reconstruction techniques. For example, we perform reconstruction of defects of the face and neck that occur after cancer removal or from severe trauma. This is an area that we are passionate about, and we take great care to use the most advanced techniques in order to give patients back what they have lost.

Furthermore, the function is equally important to us as the aesthetic result and this is highlighted in procedures like nasal reshaping (Rhinoplasty). Not only can a crooked nose look better once straightened, but also it allows for improved breathing and better quality of life. Additionally, repair of congenital defects, including prominent ears, cleft lips/palates, or treatment of congenital tumors can be life-changing experiences for our patients.

The number four misconception is: Plastic surgery is for only the elite and wealthy. Plastic surgery today is more affordable than ever. Furthermore, if we only catered to the top 1%, plastic surgery would not be the thriving industry that it is today. Most patients are not rich and famous that receive plastic surgery and sometimes, certain procedures can be covered completely, or in part, by insurance depending on the issue we address. There are a variety of non-surgical and surgical options that we offer that can be specifically tailored to address your concerns and fit your budget.

The number three misconception is: Only Women get plastic surgery. Stereotypically only women were perceived as getting plastic surgery, but a large portion of patients are men as well. We especially see this in the business world, where older men want to remain competitive with their younger counterparts. The most common procedures performed for men are rhinoplasty, facelift, hair restoration procedures and non-invasive procedures, including Botox, Coolsculpting, dermal fillers and laser treatments.

The number two misconception is: Plastic surgery makes people look fake. The term plastic surgery comes from the Greek word plastike, meaning reshaping or, in essence, the art of modeling or molding. Essentially, plastic surgery encompasses techniques that require a surgeon to balance both art and science in our procedures in order to create natural harmony and beauty. It is often a misconception that plastic surgery will make you look fake or like “plastic.” In my opinion, if someone looks like they had plastic surgery, they likely had bad plastic surgery. Our goal is to restore a more natural and youthful look that does not overall change your identity or have an “over-done” look. It is our passion to enhance your inherent beauty.

The number one misconception is: All plastic surgeons are the same. There are a variety of training routes people go through to become plastic surgeons, and some people claim to be plastic surgeons without official board certification specifically in this field. It is important to find a plastic surgeon that is board certified in plastic surgery and is experienced in the procedures that you wish to have performed. Furthermore, it is also good to seek a plastic surgeon who is a member of recognized plastic surgery memberships like the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).