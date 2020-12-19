Weekend Column: Wellness Exams

Wellness Exams, by Amber Seggerson

Wellness exams are essential to maintaining a healthy life.

It is recommended infants are seen a few days after birth, and every 2-3 months up to age two years old, then yearly to monitor cognitive and developmental milestones. A significant amount of learning and growing is done in the first couple of years, and monitoring is essential to catch any delays. At a wellness visit, expect to have weight, height, head circumference and a full physical exam done. Also, the provider will discuss developmental progress and the importance of vaccines. Blood work is recommended at the 12-month visit checking for lead and hemoglobin levels. Your provider may have you obtain the blood work prior to the appointment so that they can discuss results at the 12-month appointment.

Adult wellness examines are also important and are recommend yearly, even if you do not have any chronic illnesses. These appointments are important to check BMI, review recommended preventative testing, and monitor for signs of chronic illnesses such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A wellness exam is not to review new problems or a detailed review of current chronic illnesses.

For individuals over 65, it is recommended to have Medicare Wellness exams. This exam evaluates fall/safety risk, physical activity, depression screening, vision/hearing testing, POA/living will and medication review.

According to the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) Guidelines, recommendations include but are not limited to: BMI Annually (2-74 years of age), cervical cancer screening starting at age 21-64 every three years. Breast cancer screening every 1-2 years starting at age 50-74. (May start baseline screening at age 40.) Prostate antigen level at age 55-69, colorectal screening at age 50-75.

All recommendations need to be discussed with your primary care provider for individualized care.