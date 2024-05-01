Weekly Averages for Household Grocery Spending

Trace One just released a new report about the U.S. states spending the most on groceries.

Overall, grocery prices are up nearly 25% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though certain items have seen even more significant upticks. This upward trend in food costs is particularly concerning for families on tight budgets, as food expenses represent a non-negotiable necessity.

Groceries account for the largest share of individual spending in a number of states where income is relatively low, or where grocery prices are especially high. However, even in regions where grocery spending constitutes a smaller portion of income, consumers still find themselves grappling with significant weekly food bills. In 37 states, consumers report weekly household grocery expenditures exceeding $250 on average.

Researchers calculated the share of total consumer spending allocated to groceries for each state, then ranked states accordingly. The full report also includes a complete breakdown of price increases for nearly 40 popular grocery store items since March 2020.

Here are the key takeaways from the report for Ohio:

The average Ohio household spends $254 on groceries each week.

on groceries each week. On average, grocery spending represents 8.6% of Ohio residents’ total consumer spending .

. Overall, residents of Ohio are spending more on groceries than the national average.

Grocery Store Items That Have Increased Most in Price

Grocery Items

Rank Item Change in price since March 2020 Two-year change in price One-year change in price 1 Eggs +50.0% +27.1% -6.8% 2 Beef roasts +40.0% +6.5% +11.2% 3 Flour +36.0% +17.3% -0.2% 4 Sugar & substitutes +34.9% +19.1% +5.6% 5 Beef steaks +32.6% +6.6% +7.2% 6 Carbonated drinks +32.1% +16.4% +4.2% 7 Fruits & vegetables (canned) +31.6% +13.1% +2.7% 8 Salad dressing +31.5% +16.0% -0.4% 9 Biscuits, rolls, & muffins +31.4% +13.3% +2.6% 10 Butter & margarine +29.4% +14.8% -2.1% 11 Chicken +29.2% +8.7% +2.0% 12 Juices +27.9% +14.9% +2.7% 13 Cakes, cupcakes, & cookies +27.6% +15.8% +0.2% 14 Fruits & vegetables (frozen) +27.4% +14.0% -0.9% 15 Lettuce +27.3% +7.2% +5.8% 16 Bread +26.5% +15.4% +0.2% 17 Prepared foods (frozen or dried) +26.4% +8.9% -0.4% 18 Candy +26.3% +14.5% +4.4% 19 Pork chops +26.3% +1.5% +2.5% 20 Ground beef +25.8% +4.8% +6.2% 21 Spices & condiments +24.8% +13.4% +2.6% 22 Soups +24.5% +11.0% -0.2% 23 Snacks +23.6% +9.7% +0.1% 24 Breakfast cereal +23.1% +10.6% -1.7% 25 Bacon, sausage, & related +22.3% -0.9% -0.3% 26 Rice & pasta +22.0% +9.6% -1.4% 27 Citrus fruits +21.4% -5.7% -1.3% 28 Coffee +20.8% +7.9% -2.2% 29 Milk +19.2% +3.9% -1.6% 30 Ice cream & related +18.5% +13.2% -1.9% 31 Fish & seafood (processed) +17.1% +1.2% -2.0% 32 Fish & seafood (fresh) +16.0% -1.2% -3.1% 33 Potatoes +13.9% +8.8% -0.9% 34 Cheese +11.0% +4.8% -3.1% 35 Ham +10.3% -0.2% -4.2% 36 Apples +8.7% -5.4% -10.1% 37 Bananas +7.0% +1.9% +0.0% 38 Tomatoes +1.6% +5.0% +4.5%

Grocery Store Items That Have Increased Most in Price Grocery Items States State Grocery share of total consumer spending Weekly grocery spending (all households) Weekly grocery spending (1-person households) Weekly grocery spending (2-person households) Weekly grocery spending (3-person households) Weekly grocery spending (4-person households) Weekly grocery spending (5-person households) Mississippi 9.8% $291 $190 $216 $275 $366 $373 Hawaii 9.7% $334 $199 $262 $317 $403 $408 Kansas 9.5% $251 $146 $202 $278 $276 $387 West Virginia 9.3% $239 $161 $221 $242 $269 $296 Kentucky 9.2% $255 $152 $221 $239 $311 $314 Maine 9.2% $250 $124 $217 $240 $317 $423 Montana 9.2% $246 $145 $195 $278 $318 $313 Oregon 9.2% $249 $145 $222 $231 $313 $323 New Mexico 9.1% $286 $167 $251 $273 $339 $407 Wyoming 9.1% $254 $150 $221 $252 $325 $372 South Carolina 9.1% $254 $164 $228 $260 $275 $323 Georgia 9.0% $278 $170 $214 $303 $327 $312 Vermont 8.9% $249 $131 $220 $290 $292 $313 Alabama 8.7% $272 $148 $224 $323 $322 $320 Nevada 8.7% $295 $156 $247 $269 $348 $400 North Carolina 8.7% $266 $170 $212 $255 $309 $422 Iowa 8.7% $227 $135 $181 $232 $309 $265 Idaho 8.6% $258 $150 $215 $246 $277 $358 Ohio 8.6% $254 $141 $217 $254 $309 $305 Louisiana 8.6% $283 $165 $255 $313 $300 $299 New Hampshire 8.5% $239 $125 $222 $231 $282 $312 Indiana 8.4% $239 $137 $209 $249 $241 $294 Michigan 8.2% $236 $130 $202 $232 $309 $287 Florida 8.2% $287 $163 $239 $312 $337 $358 Rhode Island 8.2% $256 $138 $216 $272 $318 $341 Arkansas 8.2% $261 $141 $217 $272 $294 $325 Virginia 8.2% $260 $150 $229 $247 $309 $327 Texas 8.2% $286 $158 $242 $283 $300 $363 Colorado 8.1% $280 $149 $224 $284 $341 $383 Wisconsin 8.0% $221 $123 $208 $244 $256 $294 Missouri 7.9% $244 $130 $201 $258 $290 $311 Washington 7.9% $288 $160 $245 $283 $349 $339 Alaska 7.8% $329 $206 $244 $347 $437 $382 Utah 7.8% $278 $133 $211 $252 $326 $317 Nebraska 7.8% $235 $137 $197 $233 $281 $264 Arizona 7.7% $272 $162 $221 $269 $352 $361 Delaware 7.7% $246 $143 $201 $292 $294 $331 Oklahoma 7.6% $279 $152 $226 $303 $324 $395 Pennsylvania 7.6% $249 $149 $202 $248 $323 $321 California 7.5% $298 $177 $223 $294 $325 $333 Massachusetts 7.5% $272 $163 $218 $266 $314 $344 Tennessee 7.4% $270 $140 $227 $275 $326 $355 Illinois 7.4% $269 $157 $221 $256 $286 $371 South Dakota 7.3% $256 $134 $231 $282 $282 $305 Connecticut 7.2% $266 $170 $204 $293 $311 $402 New Jersey 7.1% $275 $192 $220 $273 $290 $378 Maryland 7.1% $266 $150 $224 $254 $319 $374 New York 7.0% $266 $176 $206 $266 $341 $418 North Dakota 7.0% $265 $152 $242 $295 $288 $360 Minnesota 6.9% $251 $116 $197 $265 $325 $292

Methodology

Data sources include the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) March 2024 Consumer Price Index, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) 2022 Personal Consumption Expenditures by State (released October 2023), and U.S. Census Bureau 2023 Household Pulse Survey.

To determine the grocery store items that increased the most in price, researchers calculated the percentage change in CPI between March 2020 and March 2024 across the most common grocery (food at home) items. Researchers also calculated the two-year change in CPI between March 2022 and March 2024, as well as the one-year change in CPI between March 2023 and March 2024.

State-level data on grocery spending was sourced from the BEA and Census Bureau. The share of total consumer spending allocated to groceries for each state was calculated by dividing the per-capita spending on food and beverages purchased for off-premises consumption by the total per-capita personal consumption expenditures. Total weekly grocery spending by state and household size simply represents self-reported data collected and provided by the Household Pulse Survey.