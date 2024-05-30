North Baltimore, Ohio

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

Enjoy a Delicious Twist on a Classic Casserole

(Culinary.net) Comfort food made easy, this Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole is loaded with ground turkey, bacon and vegetables in a creamy sauce topped with tater tots and cheese.

When weeknights get busy, this slow cooker recipe is sure to be a smash hit. It’s simple; just mix the ingredients together and let the slow cooker do the heavy lifting.

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

Recipe adapted from “Julie’s Eats and Treats”

Servings: 5

1 pound lean ground turkey

5 bacon strips, diced

1/2 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 dash hot sauce

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, plus additional for topping (optional), divided

1 bag (6-8 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables

2 tablespoons sour cream

nonstick cooking spray

1 bag (16 ounces) frozen tater tots

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

In large skillet over medium heat, brown ground turkey, bacon, onion and garlic until turkey is no longer pink. Sprinkle flour over turkey and stir well to combine. Stir in milk, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cheddar cheese, frozen vegetables and sour cream. Spray slow cooker with nonstick spray. Place some tater tots in bottom of slow cooker. Pour meat gravy over tater tots. Arrange remaining tater tots on top. Cover and cook on low 3-3 1/2 hours. During last 10 minutes of cooking, sprinkle with extra cheddar cheese, if desired. Cover and finish cooking.



