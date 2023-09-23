Welcome FALL!

Today is the Autumnal Equinox, which marks the official beginning of autumn. On this day, the sunshine and darkness are both 12 hours.

Today is September 23. This event is significant because it signifies the transition from summer to fall. As we move on toward the end of the calendar year, the daylight will gradually become shorter, as we approach the winter solstice in December.

There are two separate dates that could be said to mark the start of autumn – astronomical autumn and meteorological autumn.

Astronomical autumn begins today and is defined by Earth’s axis and orbit around the Sun.

‘During an equinox the Sun shines directly over the equator resulting in nearly equal amounts of day and night throughout the world,’ NASA explained.

The only exceptions are the North and South Pole, where the Sun approximately straddles the horizon for the entire day.

From today, the Sun will gradually continue to rise later and set earlier in the Northern Hemisphere, making the days shorter and night longer.

The opposite is true for the Southern Hemisphere, where the days begin to last longer and the nights shorter.