‘Welcome to a New Life’ Brings On New Board Members

(Findlay, OH, October 23, 2020) Welcome to New Life, a nonprofit organization mentoring adults involved in the Hancock County criminal-justice system, has approved three new board members. The board approved new members Dan Metzger, James Freel, and Robert Ring at their October board meeting.

Metzger is the senior pastor at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay. He attended Bluffton University receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. He also attended Asbury Theological Seminary where he received a Divinity Master’s degree. He is also a member of the United Methodist Foundation of West Ohio.

James Freel is an accountant and has served numerous organizations such as Kiwanis, Big Brothers, Challenged Champions, Findlay Jaycees, Rotary, and Christian Clearing House. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Ball State University.

Robert Ring is the chief of police for Findlay. He is a former member of the board of the Center for Safe and Healthy Children and has served on various committees in the fields of law enforcement and mental health. He will serve the Welcome to a New Life organization as a liaison between the organization and the Findlay police department as well as the Findlay City government.

Welcome to a New Life’s mission is to provide mentorship and resources for adults who are involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, helping these individuals live crime-free, drug-free, productive lives. The organization accomplishes its mission by training mentors to work with justice-involved adults.

Both men and women are being sought for mentors. Mentors are asked to spend time with their mentees to set goals, provide encouragement, and help with resources at least once a week. These times together can be accomplished by phone calls, video conferences, or meetings in appropriate places that allow for social distancing. Training for mentors occurs through-out the year with the initial orientation. Volunteer mentors will need a background check, drug test, references, and the ability to use a web-based tool for note-taking from the weekly meetings with their mentees. The length of the mentor/mentee relationship can be anywhere from six months to a life-long relationship.

The organization was co-founded by Stan Kujawa and Harold “Puck” Rowe. They developed the program to help the individuals make changes in their lives while also addressing the overcrowding of the Hancock County jail.

To become a mentor or for more information visit welcometoanewlife.org or contact Carla Benjamin, executive director, at 419-455-6082 or director@welcometoanewlife.org.