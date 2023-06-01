| NEW DAY PROCLAMATION | NATIONAL GAME SHOW DAY | June 1

NATIONAL GAME SHOW DAY

Today is June 1 and National Game Show Day on the National Day Calendar and we are celebrating all timeless vintage game shows. National Game Show day honors one of the oldest TV and old radio genres and formats in the U.S.

Game Shows are watched by millions of Americans every sing day and are a staple in most American homes. Viewers have fun by engaging when people are playing games. National Game Show Day honors vintage game shows, their hosts, and the fans of yesterday and today.

A game show is a specific genre of broadcasting where contestants compete, answer questions, or solve puzzles to win prizes. Many game shows allow players to win cash prizes, trips, and products. These prizes are are typically provided by sponsors of the game show. However, some prizes are a subsidy from a sponsor in the form of product prizes as a consolation prize. Of course there are large prizes, too. These prizes always have a monetary value and are awarded on behalf of a sponsor on the game show.

Game shows made their first broadcast appearance in the 1930s. The Spelling Bee is the first game show, airing out of the United Kingdom in 1938. The game was an actual spelling bee where contestants and TV stars would compete against each other. Early episodes would air for 15-minutes and the later episodes would air 30-minutes. Interestingly, only a total of five episodes would air, with three of those five being televised.

On National Game Show Day, we thought it would be fun to find most popular game shows of all time. Our top 8 answers are on the board:

To Tell the Truth (1956-1978) Match Game (1962 – 1969 and 1973 – 1982) Jeopardy! (1964 – 75 and 1984 – Still Playing) The Price is Right (1972 – Still Playing) Wheel of Fortune (1975 – Still Playing) The Gong Show (1976 – 1978) Family Feud (1976 – 1985, 1988 – 1995, and 1999 – Still Playing) Hollywood Squares (1966 – 1981)

What is the longest running game show on television? The Price is Right originally aired on TV in 1956, with Bill Cullen as the host. In 1972, the game show was reintroduced under a new name, introducing a new host. Bob Barker became the new face of The Price is Right, lasting over 35 years. The Price is Right is now the longest running game show on any network. In addition, the game show is also the longest running daytime game show on any network. After Barker’s retirement in 2007, Drew Carey took the reigns as host and is continues to be the host today.

Can I view vintage game shows? Yes! For almost 8 years BUZZR-TV has been providing broadcasts of vintage game shows from the early 1940s to the late 2000s. Many of their game shows include Match Game, Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Supermarket Sweep. Of course, personalities like Betty White, Gene Rayburn, Alex Trebek, Richard Dawson, and Pat Sajak have all become household names.

Play a vintage game show board game with family and friends. Watch your favorite game on BUZZR-TV. Catch special programming on BUZZR-TV to win special prizes. Join any BUZZR-TV social media platforms to play games, interact, and win contests. Share your love for vintage game shows by tagging #NationalGameShowDay on social media.

NATIONAL GAME SHOW DAY FOUNDER

In 2023, National Day Calendar and BUZZR-TV formed a collaboration to create National Game Show Day. Each year on June 1, we honor vintage game shows as one of the oldest TV genres in the U.S. National Game Show Day honors vintage game shows, their hosts, and the fans of yesterday and today.

About

BUZZR-TV is an all-vintage Game Show TV channel that has been in existence for almost 8 years, reaching over 80 million households. Streaming services, social media, satellite TV, cable, and even over-the-air digital antenna TV stations have given millions of Americans opportunity to engage in game play every sing day. BUZZR-TV celebrates all day long with non-stop game show programming.

Fremantle owns BUZZR-TV. Freemantle is one the most successful creators, producers, and distributors of scripted and unscripted content worldwide. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies, and labels in over 30 countries. They produce in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming in more than 60 formats, airing 450 programs globally. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. In addition, they are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 300 million subscribers and over 100 billion views across all platforms.

BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule, providing an unending celebration where viewers can play along to more than 40,000 iconic game show around the clock. Featured titles include Family Feud, where you won’t want to miss the outrageously fun Richard Dawson kissing every female contestant. Watch What’s My Line to see cultural icons, such a 29-year-old whip-smart Betty White becoming time-stamped contestants/panelists.

