Western Governors University Ohio Salutes Night Shift Nurses

To honor the service and professionalism of nurses who face extra pressures from work on the night shift, Western Governors University Ohio (WGU Ohio) is delivering Night Shift Nurse Appreciation Kits this week to a number of hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state.

WGU Ohio’s salute recognizes nurses’ service in the early hours of November 6, when clocks are set back to end daylight savings time and night shift nurses will have an extra hour of work. Each Night Shift Nurse Appreciation Kit contains a handwritten note of thanks from WGU Ohio faculty and staff along with items such as snacks, hot chocolate, pens, breath mints, lip balm, and post-it notes. This is the fourth straight year that WGU Ohio has delivered this special recognition.

“Healthcare professionals deserve our praise every day of the year, especially at a time when we are seeing healthcare staffing shortages in communities across our state. An extra hour of duty on November 6 gives us one more reason to recognize their service,” said Dr. K.L. Allen, Chancellor of WGU Ohio.

“As educators who help so many Ohioans prepare for a nursing career or upgrade their skills, all of us at WGU Ohio understand the extra pressures felt by healthcare workers on night-shift duty,” Allen said. “Quite a number of the students in our nursing degree programs are also night shift nurses, so we understand the challenges they face.”

In addition to its Night Nurse Appreciation Kits, WGU Ohio is again offering WGU Night Shift Scholarships of up to $4,000 to for night shift workers in any profession. The university is also offering nurses the opportunity a win a spa day for themselves and four coworkers.

WGU Ohio offers a wide range of accredited, online health programs and nursing school courses to help nurses and other health professionals earn additional credentials so they can improve patient care while they advance their careers. The university also has a new prelicensure program that prepares students to earn both their registered nurse license and their bachelor’s degree in nursing in just two and one-half years. The program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing.

Western Governors University was founded in 1997 by a coalition of 19 U.S. state governors as a way to offer their citizens – particularly adult learners – the chance to go to college from home, at their own pace, while holding jobs and caring for their families. In 2018, Ohio became the eighth additional state to partner with WGU to offer its degree programs in health and nursing, business, teaching, and information technology. Since that time, WGU Ohio as an accredited, nonprofit university has helped 8,500 Ohio students receive the education and skills they need to pursue in-demand careers.