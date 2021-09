Weston Church of Christ Community Food Pantry

Beginning September 4, 2021

We will be open to the public (Wood County residents) every 1st and 3rd Saturday

10:00 am – 12:00 noon

(This is for Wood County residents only!)

The Pantry is located at 13355 Center Street – Weston, OH 43569 > > > Use Elm Street grade-level entrance.

Telephone: 419-669-3895 or 336-280-5311