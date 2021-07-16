Wetland Restoration Dedications Today (7/16)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After more than a year of planning and work, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will be dedicating two H2Ohio wetland projects in Northwest Ohio. The Fruth Outdoor Center Wetland Restoration project in Seneca County and the Redhorse Bend Wetland Restoration in Sandusky County were completed as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative to help reduce sediment and nutrients flowing to the Western Lake Erie Basin.



• WHAT: H2Ohio Wetland Restoration Dedications



• WHO: Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz

Seneca County Park District Director Sarah Betts

Black Swamp Conservancy Director Rob Krain



• WHERE:

Fruth Outdoor Center Wetland Restoration Location:

Apple Maps : http://maps.apple.com/? address=41.132109,+-83.365501& t=m

http://maps.apple.com/? address=41.132109,+-83.365501& t=m Google Maps (Latitude & Longitude): 41.132109, -83.365501

Redhorse Bend Preserve Wetland Restoration Location:

• WHEN: Friday, July 16, 2021

10:30 a.m. – Fruth Outdoor Center Wetland Restoration

1:00 p.m. – Redhorse Bend Preserve Wetland Restoration

These events are entirely outdoors, and each will include a walking tour of the site.

Please dress appropriately for the conditions and the weather. Close-toed shoes and full-length pants are strongly recommended. After the site tour at Fruth Outdoor Center Wetland Restoration, guests are welcome to stay for lunch.



H2Ohio is Governor Mike DeWine’s initiative to ensure safe and clean water in Ohio. It is a comprehensive, data-driven approach to improving water quality over the long term. H2Ohio focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring, and enhancing wetlands, and replacing home septic systems to reduce nutrients that contribute to harmful algal blooms. For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, please visit h2.ohio.gov.