What Does a Change of Seasons Mean for Your Home’s Roof?

(BPT) – As the fall home improvement season continues, now is a good time to think about how a change in seasons may affect your home’s roof. Season after season, roofs across the U.S. are subject to unpredictable weather conditions including high winds, storm debris, winter cold and summer heat. Unpredictable weather means your home’s roof must be equipped to stand up to various elements and perform across all seasons.

As we get further into fall, the season is a good time to inspect your roof and make sure it’s in good condition. A contractor in the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network1 can safely inspect your roof, identify possible issues, and resolve potential problems to help you get some peace of mind before winter weather begins.

When it is time for a roof replacement, consider how your home’s roof must defend against seasonal elements. Understanding how each season influences roof performance, Owens Corning offers TruDefinition® Duration FLEX®, an all-season shingle2 designed to help withstand nature’s elements and ultimately protect your home.

Here is a season-by-season look at how a properly designed and installed roof can defend against seasonal challenges your roof may face in fall, winter, spring and summer.

Fall: Autumn winds can cause shingles to blow off your roof, and one of the last things you want to see is a shingle on the ground around your home. The National Weather Service includes wind on its online list of fall weather hazards3, but shingle tests can help evaluate how well shingles perform in windy conditions. Designed to deliver up to 130 MPH wind resistance, Duration FLEX® is the only SBS shingle that features the outstanding hold of SureNail® Technology that offers a reinforced nailing zone on the face of the shingle. Duration FLEX® with SureNail® Technology is 42% stronger in wind resistance tests compared to standard shingles, giving you confidence in intense storms and windy conditions.4

Winter: Bitter cold, freezing rain and heavy snow can threaten your home’s roof. Cold temperatures also challenge installation procedures and can allow a home’s shingles to become brittle. Duration FLEX® shingles are 10% stronger than traditional shingles in tear tests. The SBS polymer material gives them a flexible design that helps make them less stiff and helps resist cracking in cold weather, including during the installation process.

Spring: U.S. weather in the spring season can change quickly and vary from snowstorms to early season heat waves. Thunderstorms cause most severe spring weather and are often accompanied by extreme rains, hail and wind that can threaten your roof. To help your home’s roof weather storms and wind-driven debris, Duration FLEX® absorbs the energy of hail and storm debris, and together with ImpactRidge® Hip & Ridge shingles create a complete UL 2218 Class 4 Impact Resistant Roof System — the highest impact rating possible.

Summer: The summer season has challenges too — the National Weather Service’s website includes excessive heat and thunderstorms in its list of summer weather hazards5. The rubber-like flexibility of Duration FLEX® helps the shingle withstand expansion and contraction stresses due to temperature changes, while supporting granule adhesion to protect shingles against damage from the sun’s often harsh ultraviolet light.

Year after year, your home’s roof protects against nature’s elements. Owens Corning can help homeowners like you select a roof that will deliver beauty and performance in all seasons.

© 2022 Owens Corning. All rights reserved.

1 https://www.owenscorning.com/en-us/roofing/contractors

2 https://www.owenscorning.com/en-us/roofing/shingles/trudefinition-duration-flex

3 https://www.weather.gov/media/wrn/presentations/fall_2021_presentation.pdf

4 https://www.owenscorning.com/en-us/roofing/surenail

5 https://www.weather.gov/media/wrn/presentations/Summer_Safety_Presentation_2022.pdf