What Foods Have More Potassium Than a Banana?

They’re also low in calories, cholesterol, and saturated fat and a good source of vitamins B1, B3, and B6. Of course, all that potassium won’t matter if you heap on butter and sour cream. To keep your potatoes on the healthier side, try stuffing them with broccoli and light cheddar. Or look for low-fat sour cream or low-fat cottage cheese.

Prunes, which are dried plums, also have loads of fiber — something your grandpa might have mentioned. They go great with nuts, cheese, or yogurt. They do have lots of sugar, though — about 30 grams per ½ cup. Makers often add extra sugar to dried fruits, so keep an eye on that if you want to limit calories. If you’d rather drink your prunes, try just 6 ounces of juice, which has almost as much potassium. A half-cup of prunes has 585 mg potassium.

