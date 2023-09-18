North Baltimore, Ohio

What Foods Have More Potassium Than a Banana?

Source: WebMD
Medically Reviewed by Christine Mikstas, RD, LD on December 02, 2022 

Written by Paul Frysh
How Much Is In a Banana?

How Much Is In a Banana?

1/13

This sweet, tropical treat provides a ton of potassium. And that’s a good thing, because almost every body part needs it, from your heart and kidneys to your muscles and nerves. It even plays a role in basic cell function. But bananas aren’t the only game in town. Lots of foods can provide your body with this essential mineral.

Lima Beans

Lima Beans

2/13

They’re high in iron and fiber too, and low in sugar and fat. Try them warm as a side dish, or cool in a summer bean salad. Soak them overnight if you want to make them easier to digest. Or, for quicker results, boil them for just 2 minutes and then let them stand in the water for a couple of hours. Either way should make them less gassy.

Medium Potato

Medium Potato

3/13

They’re also low in calories, cholesterol, and saturated fat and a good source of vitamins B1, B3, and B6. Of course, all that potassium won’t matter if you heap on butter and sour cream. To keep your potatoes on the healthier side, try stuffing them with broccoli and light cheddar. Or look for low-fat sour cream or low-fat cottage cheese. 

Prunes

Prunes

4/13

Prunes, which are dried plums, also have loads of fiber — something your grandpa might have mentioned. They go great with nuts, cheese, or yogurt. They do have lots of sugar, though — about 30 grams per ½ cup. Makers often add extra sugar to dried fruits, so keep an eye on that if you want to limit calories. If you’d rather drink your prunes, try just 6 ounces of juice, which has almost as much potassium. A half-cup of prunes has 585 mg potassium.

Avocado

Avocado

5/13

Though they’re more savory than sweet, they’re actually fruits, not veggies. Even if you don’t eat the whole thing, it should give you a good dose of potassium, along with vitamins A, C, and E. They’re also full of healthy monounsaturated fats that might help lower cholesterol levels.

