Spring is the time when many homeowners take a long look at their homes’ exteriors and start thinking about how they can utilize their outdoor spaces. Many people also begin preparing to put their homes up for sale, as housing markets are typically booming by late spring. No matter the reason, if you’re considering some exterior updates for your home, chances are you’ve considered a roofing update. If you’re thinking about investing in a new roof, make sure you follow this guide on what to consider before getting a new roof.

The condition of your home

Before installing a new roof, you should have a professional check the integrity of your home’s structure. You’ll want them to fix any issues before you cover up the problem again with a new roof.

Roofing materials

You can construct your roof from one of many different materials. Here are some of the most popular roofing material options and their benefits:

Asphalt: Asphalt roofing comes in many colors, and it’s quite inexpensive.

Slate: This is one of the most durable roofing materials, and it's recyclable.

Cement: Cement roofs are long-lasting, and they tend to be more energy-efficient than other options.

Metal: This type is durable and long-lasting, and it has a high solar reflection.

Wood: Wood roofs look luxurious, and they're made of a natural material.

Consider what you’re looking for in your roofing material. Decide what the most important roofing features are to you and what would work best with your home’s functionality and style.

Compare warranties

Depending on your home’s style, your region’s common weather problems, and your chosen roofing material, your warranty options for your roof will differ. Warranties can protect you from large costs down the line, so make sure to ask your roofing company about their warranty policy. Roofs should have a guaranteed number of years they’ll last, and you can use this information to budget accordingly – plus, you don’t have to worry about frequent roof replacements.

When you keep all these considerations in mind, you should be prepared to make the best decision when it comes to choosing a new roof for your house.