If you drink and drive, your arrest is just the beginning of a long legal process. Be prepared and know what to expect after a DUI arrest with this guide.

If an officer pulls you over for drinking and driving, you will find yourself in a stressful situation that can last for months or even years if you’re not careful. Even once you’re safely back at home, you’ll have court dates, fines, and other complications to deal with. Whether you’re guilty or not, it’s important to know what you’re about to face because of your drinking and driving charge. Make sure you’re prepared for what lies ahead with this rundown of what to expect after a DUI arrest.

Losing Your License

If your DUI arrest turns into a conviction, you will lose your license. The length of your suspension depends on the severity of the crime. For example, first-time offenders will have a shorter license suspension period than someone who has had multiple DUIs in the past. That said, even a short license suspension can cause endless complications. Fortunately, Ohio allows some drivers to obtain a hardship license during their suspension period. This hardship license will grant you limited driving privileges so that you can still travel to and from work, school, or certain appointments.

The Court Case

One of the most daunting things to expect after a DUI arrest is your court appearance. During your arraignment, you will receive a copy of the police report detailing the charges against you. This will help you learn what kind of evidence the police are gathering so that you aren’t caught off guard during your trial. There are many things that can happen on your court date. You might try to fight the charges or plead guilty and start working through your requirements. Many individuals hire a defense attorney to help them navigate their court appearances after a DUI. No matter what you decide to do in court, it’s important to show up on time to all court dates. If you don’t show up for your court dates, the judge might issue a bench warrant for your arrest and deny you bail. This can worsen your situation and make the entire DUI process—and the consequences of your conviction—more difficult