Keep your bananas in a cool dry place. They won’t ripen inside the fridge. Use pineapple or lemon juice to keep them fresh after you’ve sliced them. Otherwise, they’ll turn brown quickly. Don’t store them close to other fruits like apples because they will ripen too fast. Don’t put them in plastic bags either. Your bananas will rot fast and you’ll have to toss them in the trash.

