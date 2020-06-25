The lockdowns associated with COVID-19 have ravaged the economy. Businesses big and small, manufacturing and tech, have all felt the sting of the months-long restrictions on commerce. No industry has felt the pain more than the trade show industry. Trade shows are industry-specific gatherings that companies attend to show off their newest technologies, trade information with their peers, and make some sales.





Massive convention centers in major cities like Las Vegas and Chicago host these events all year long. The trade shows bring countless people into town. They eat at the restaurants, stay at the hotels, use local shippers to bring materials, and use local labor to set up booths. Many people make a living off trade shows. With the trade show shutdown in its fourth month, what will happen to the trade show industry?

Some Will Move

We are already seeing some states loosen lockdown restrictions and others dropping them completely. For states and cities that proceed slower and will not host trade shows, the cost could be high. Trade shows that want to open again will find a place to host them. Trade shows normally use the same city and space year after year for convenience, but don’t think that they won’t move if they aren’t able to exhibit there.

Technology Is Possible

Events and exhibitions were already using technology to enhance their events, digital marketing for promotion, and social media to let people view the show from home. It’s possible that they will find a way to have a “virtual” trade show in the future. That looks like a long shot because shows are hands-on, tactile events that even the most realistic VR can’t replicate.

Cost of Attending Might Increase

It’s possible that the cost of attending a show will increase. Trade shows are insured to protect the exhibition and promoter from liabilities. Insurers are removing communicable diseases from their coverage, and when it’s available, there are high costs and strict rules. Those cost increases will be passed on to the attendants, and they are left looking to cut costs. They will look to save on shipping costs, amenities for booth workers, marketing, among other things. It is an endless loop that leads to companies opting out of the show all together.

Long-Term Effects

It’s tough to know what will happen to the trade show industry in the long term. There might be a rush to cram a year’s worth of shows into a three-month period. Demand for this kind of event might wane for fear of large groups, resulting in the elimination of certain shows. Health records might be requisite before attending, or people could shrug their shoulders and act like nothing happened. Time will tell.