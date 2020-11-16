What will Santa Bass bring your favorite angler this holiday season?

(BPT) – Was your favorite angler a good angler this past year? Did they cry? Did they pout? Santa Bass is coming to town and he’s been checking his list, twice. He sees all the times when an angler acted with kindness at the boat landing as well as those anglers who cut off another angler at a good fishing spot.

If your favorite angler isn’t on Santa Bass’s naughty list and deserves lots of gifts this year, here are 10 can’t-miss gifts to put under the tree this year.

1. Hot Bass Fishing Lure One of the hottest new lures for 2021 is Rapala’s new balsa-wood flat-sided crankbait, the OG Slim 6, designed by 2019 Bassmaster Classic Champion Ott DeFoe. The OG Slim 6 is a non-rattling, easy-casting crankbait that swims with a medium wobble and tight side-to-side action. The lure dives to 6 feet when fished on 12-pound test line — hence the “6” in its name. It’s perfect for those who love bass fishing.

2. Fishing Pliers – When an angler catches a big fish and is dealing with big hooks, they need pliers to quickly and safely release a fish. New high-performance Elite Pliers by Rapala are armored with an exclusive coating that protects against abrasion, corrosion and ultra-violet light from the sun. These 7-inch pliers include a unique, patented “Mag Spring,” which keeps the pliers’ hybrid jaws open and ready. Flip the switch and “Mag Lock” tightly secures the jaws for safe storage. The hybrid jaws feature interlocking front teeth, to ensure a lock-tight clasp on hooks.

3. 50-lb. High Contrast Digital Scale – It’s not easy to decide what feature you will like the best with the Rapala 50-lb. High Contrast Digital Scale. The reverse image LCD illuminated screen makes reading the light text on dark background easy, even on bright, sunny days. The directional pad operation offers familiar and intuitive navigation through the menu options. Quick reference for min. and max. bin and total weight. Packed with “must-have” features and a fish friendly gripper to secure your catch. Runs on 2 AAA batteries (not included).

4. Winter Beanies – Keep your favorite angler’s noggin warm with a winter beanie. It’s perfect for those cold, windy days on the water or ice.

5. Pro-Grade Fishing Line – The only thing between an angler and the fish is the lure hooks and fishing line. Don’t leave it up to chance; use what the pros use. Sufix ProMix fishing line is a densely braided, but thin, fishing line that retains its color without costing too much green. It provides consistent quality, superior knot and shock strength, increased abrasion resistance and superior line performance. Its low-stretch qualities provide exceptional lure control, ultimate bite detection and firm hook-setting power.

6. Toothy Monsters – If your favorite angler fishes for big toothy monsters such as muskies and northern pike, consider a large spinnerbait, such as the Blue Fox Super Bou spinnerbait. It measures 8.25 inches long and includes two size No. 8 Colorado blades and super fluffy marabou to create a thumping vibration that big fish can’t ignore.

7. Giant Replica Lure – No, it’s not a lure for great white sharks. But it does make for an interesting conversation starter. This giant, 29-in. replica of a well-known fishing lure is a natural centerpiece in any guy’s mancave. It comes packaged in giant replica lure box carton.

8. Protection Against the Sun and Wind – The best way to stay cool and comfortable on and off the water is with a Rapala Solid Core Performance Shirt. Its trend-forward design offers UV (30 SPF) protection along with moisture-wicking and 100% polyester interlock for ultimate comfort. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

9. Fisherman’s Tool Combo – If you’re looking for an incredibly practical gift for that very practical angler in your life you can’t beat fishing tools such as pliers, a digital scale, scissors and a ruler.

10. Warm sweatshirt – For cold, crisp days on the water, an angler needs a hooded sweatshirt to stay warm from the cold and wind. The Rapala sweatshirt is lined with a full fleece interior to keep your favorite angler comfortable without being too heavy, while a kangaroo front pouch allows for hands to stay toasty warm between casts.