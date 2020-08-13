When you own or are thinking about getting a bobcat machine, you might want to take some time to get to know a little more about them and their maintenance.

One of the most common privately owned pieces of construction equipment is a bobcat. Bobcat machines have many different applications in business and in people’s personal lives. They can accomplish anything from clearing snow from a long driveway to helping erect a new building structure. If you own or are thinking about investing in a bobcat, then check out this guide to learn what you need to know about bobcat machines.

They Require Regular Maintenance

Bobcats, just like any other piece of equipment, need regular maintenance to stay at the height of health and functionality. Just like with a car, a bobcat machine needs its fluids filled and changed regularly to keep the engine healthy and running efficiently. It should also be dusted and cleaned off before and after each use. This can prevent electrical fires from dust particles igniting on the machinery. It’s important to keep your machine well-maintained as a well-kept machine will function much better for much longer—and have a better resale value.

You Can Take Steps to Help Them Last Longer

There are certain steps you can take beyond regular required maintenance that will keep your bobcat working better for longer. Inspecting the parts of the machine at least once a year can allow you to identify issues that might be festering below the surface so that you can address them promptly and avoid a total failure of the machine. Doing some research on how to make your bobcat drive motors last can also be beneficial as the drive is one of the key components to your bobcat’s safe functionality.

Engines Need Replacing by the Hour, Not the Year

The engine of every machine eventually reaches a point where it can no longer function in a safe and productive way. Bobcat machines are no different. Bobcat engines can last for decades, given the proper care and maintenance and assuming it’s only run only sporadically—or they can last if you run them every day for long hours without caring for them. One thing you need to know about bobcat machines is that their engines only last for about 10,000 hours of use—this differs from cars and other machines, which typically measure engine life in years.