Customers are savvy people always looking for the most value. One of the ways many achieve this is through the careful consideration of how a business presents itself. This means having a good hard look at the thought that went into creating a packaging that surrounds an item customers are interested in.

The packaging is so much more than a temporary container. What your product packaging says about your company is an essential detail no entrepreneur can leave to chance.

Packaging is the First Impression

With the exception of purchases informed through advertising, many customers meet brands at the store. When browsing an eCommerce site or the shelves of a shop, they’re bombarded with choices. Yet all the same, companies are making consistent sales across the globe. It all comes down to packaging and how it speaks to the intended audience.

The packaging is the first thing an individual gets to know a company through—so the impression has to be efficient and effective. Carefully thought out and well-designed packaging will give potential buyers a boost of confidence that the item they’re about to purchase is well worth the cost.

Start With the Basics

The first step to controlling what your packaging says about your company is basic best practices. While it might be tempting to combine a deluge of slogans, pitches, and colors to wow customers, this results in confusing labeling. Simplicity is key, so trim down your message to the most important facts. Ensure all information included is laid out neatly and is just the essential details.

Remember to use technology such as QR codes to move interested buyers to your eCommerce store for more information. Next, keep colors to a minimum. A palette of two or three colors will give your products visual consistency. Lastly, select high-readability fonts. While fonts aren’t as exciting as colors, even slight deviations from the mainstream can cause potential buyers with vision and reading issues to set down your product.

Make Informed Design Decisions

Details like colors and shapes are very important in packaging. For instance, a company producing sleepy or soothing teas likely should avoid exciting and active colors such as reds, oranges, and yellows. The color palette of a product can emphasize its best features. The same is true for any shapes within the design. Squares and straight lines suggest structure and have a motion-focused appeal, whereas spheres and curves are more passive and calming.

Additionally, the form is very relevant. Besides ensuring the container chosen is safe for intended goods, they are also statements. There’s a reason why an elegant glass bottle is always used for wines, expensive beverages, and quality juices. It invokes value. Likewise, a plastic bottle invokes an affordable, everyday feel. Customers will buy based not only on the visual appeal of a package but also because of subtle clues that packaging types have.