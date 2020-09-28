compiled by JP Miklovic

Back in February 2020, the Wood County Commissioners approved a Community Reinvestment Area Program (CRA) for NorthPoint Development in Henry Township, south of the CSX Northwest Ohio Intermodal Yard. The CRA is a direct incentive tax exemption program benefiting property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings.

NorthPoint is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incentive provides NorthPoint 100% tax exemption for 15 years for each building. There could be five buildings (phases), with the first phase encompassing 278 acres.

North Baltimore Local Schools and Penta County will receive 25 cents per square foot for each phase as the building progresses.

North Point’s customers at developments around the country include General Motors, Amazon, Ford, Caterpillar, Flexsteel, Kubota and United Parcel Service. They build large warehouses to store, then ship products. NorthPoint Development website – www.beyondthecontract.com/

Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate development firm specializing in the development of Class A Real Estate facilities, according to its website.