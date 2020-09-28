Northpoint is under construction south of the CSX hub in Henry Township in southern Wood County. The first building now under construction in the planned industrial park will be about 500,000 (1/2 a million) square feet and is expected to employ a few hundred workers. Over time, five buildings may be constructed as part of the industrial park.

You can click on the image to enlarge…

Below – Building 5 is apparently under construction at the corner of SR 18 West (about 2 miles outside of NB)

The renditions below are likely not “accurate” as the development of commercial property requires agility and flexibility. You will note the small farm just north of Building 4. That resident was the final property acquired for this phase of the project. The house and barn were razed and the project quickly expanded into that space. We will have some updates… JP