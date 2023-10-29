What’s On the Halloween Menu?

Roasted Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix
A quick and tasty snack mix that can be tossed together and enjoyed instantly while you are on the go, no cooking required.
Makes 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 2 cups crispy rice or wheat cereal squares
- 1/2 cup roasted whole pumpkin seeds
- 1/3 cup slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup raisins
Directions
1. Wash hands with soap and water.
2. Mix all ingredients together and serve.
For nutrition information, please visit Roasted Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix at USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen.
English Muffin Veggie Pizza
Create your own easy-to-make personal pizza and add your favorite veggie toppings. Choose whole wheat muffins to make this recipe even better!
Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 cup broccoli (cooked chopped)
- 4 English muffins
- 1 cup pizza sauce (or spaghetti sauce)
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded, part skim
- 1/4 cup carrot (4 Tablespoons, shredded)
- 1/3 tablespoon Parmesan cheese (1 teaspoon, grated)
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Cut the broccoli to make 1 cup of chopped broccoli.
- Put the broccoli in a saucepan with water. Cook on medium until tender.
- Drain the water from the saucepan. Let the broccoli cool.
- Cut 4 English muffins in half. Toast the 8 muffin halves.
- Shred the mozzarella cheese to make ½ cup of shredded cheese.
- Peel and shred the carrots to make 3 tablespoons shredded carrots.
- Spoon 2 tablespoons pizza sauce over each English muffin half.
- Sprinkle 1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese on top of each half.
- Put 2 tablespoons broccoli and 1 teaspoon shredded carrots on top of each half.
- Sprinkle each half with 1 teaspoon grated parmesan cheese
- Toast in the toaster oven for 2 minutes, until the cheese melts.
Notes: Try making these pizzas with whole wheat muffins.
For nutrition information, please visit English Muffin Veggie Pizza at USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen.
Fruit Kabobs with Yogurt Dip
Fruit kabobs make a colorful and fun snack that kids can help prepare.
Makes 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 cup watermelon (chunks)
- 1 cup pineapple (chunks)
- 1 cup grapes, red seedless
- 1 cup strawberries (stemmed)
- 2 kiwi (peeled and cut in quarters)
- bamboo skewers
- 1 cup yogurt, light strawberry
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Place fruit chunks on bamboo skewers. Place fruit kabobs on platter.
- Place light strawberry yogurt in bowl. Serve kabobs with yogurt on the side.
For nutrition information, please visit Fruit Kabobs with Yogurt Dip at USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen.
Peter Pumpkin Squares
A perfect treat for pumpkin lovers. A seasonal treat for the holidays or any time of year that you’re craving pumpkin.
Makes 24 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 can pumpkin (15 ounces)
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
- 4 egg
- 3/4 cup oil (cooking)
- 1 1/2 cups flour (all-purpose)
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- margarine or butter (to grease the pan)
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, and oil. Mix well.
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda.
- Add the pumpkin mix to the flour mix. Stir well.
- Grease a 9″ x 13″ baking pan with butter or margarine.
- Pour the batter into the greased baking pan.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
For nutrition information, please visit Peter Pumpkin Squares at USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen.
Orange Cow
This cold orange drink can be enjoyed any time of day.
Makes 3 servings.
Ingredients
- 16 ounces orange juice (frozen)
- 2 cups water (cold)
- 1/3 cup milk (non-fat, dry)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup ice (or more)
Directions
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Place all ingredients in blender or food processor.
- Secure lid and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.
Note: Substitute 1 cup milk and 1 cup water for 2 cups water and ⅓ cup nonfat dry milk.
For nutrition information, please visit Orange Cow at USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen.
Source: