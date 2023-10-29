What’s On the Halloween Menu?

This quick, kid-friendly menu will provide nutritious fuel for all the ghosts and goblins.

A quick and tasty snack mix that can be tossed together and enjoyed instantly while you are on the go, no cooking required.

Makes 8 servings.

Ingredients

2 cups crispy rice or wheat cereal squares

1/2 cup roasted whole pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup raisins

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Mix all ingredients together and serve.

For nutrition information, please visit Roasted Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix at USDA’s MyPlate Kitchen.