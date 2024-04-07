Where to Livestream the Eclipse

April 7, 2024 4:25 am
There are several places to watch the total solar eclipse if you aren’t in the path of totality.Check out a few of them below, and be sure to look for more in your community!
Nasa’s official live stream on their YouTube channelMcDonald Observatory livestreamTimeandDate.com will live stream on their website and YouTube channelExploratorium has programs live streaming in English and Spanish
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website