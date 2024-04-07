Where to Livestream the Eclipse

Aren’t able to travel to totality?

Check out these live streams! There are several places to watch the total solar eclipse if you aren’t in the path of totality.

Check out a few of them below, and be sure to look for more in your community! Nasa’s official live stream on their YouTube channel



McDonald Observatory livestream



TimeandDate.com will live stream on their website and YouTube channel



Exploratorium has programs live streaming in English and Spanish

