Safe Communities announced Thursday that there have been 0 fatal crashes in Wood County this year, compared to 1 at this time last year.





February 2022

Who do you buckle your seat belt for? Drive distraction Free for? Drive free of impairments for? Your significant other? Your friends? Your family? For YOU?



During this month of all things love, have you taken the pledge to drive distraction and free of impairments? Have you had a discussion with the young person in your life about the decisions they make behind the wheel or when riding as a passenger? Review this information from our friends at SADD Ohio and sign your pledge today!



Young Person/Teen

I recognize that there are many potentially destructive decisions I face every day and commit to you that I will do everything in my power to avoid making decisions that will jeopardize my health, my safety and overall well-being, or your trust in me. I understand the dangers associated with the use of alcohol and drugs, and the destructive behaviors often associated with impairment.



By signing below, I pledge my best effort to remain alcohol and drug free, I agree that I will never drive under the influence of either, or accept a ride from someone who is impaired, and I will always wear a seatbelt.



Finally, I agree to call you if l am ever in a situation that threatens my safety and to communicate regularly about issues of importance to us both.



Parent or Caring Adult

I am committed to you and to your health and safety. By signing below, I pledge to do everything in my power to understand and communicate with you about the many difficult and potentially destructive decisions you face.



Further, I agree to provide for you safe, sober transportation home if you are ever in a situation that threatens your safety and to defer discussion about that situation until a time when we can both discuss the issues in a calm and caring manner.



I also pledge to you that I will not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, I will always seek safe, sober transportation home, and I will always remember to wear a seat belt.



For More Information: