Youtheatre presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Findlay, OH, September 28, 2023 – Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Why, it’s SpongeBob SquarePants! THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be presented on October 6 and 7 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Performances will be at 7:00 p.m. October 6, and 2 p.m. October 7. This production is sponsored in part by Goodyear and Ohio Logistics.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

There are more than 60 youth in grades 6-12 involved in the on-stage cast and technical crew. Collectively, these students represent 12 area schools and homeschools.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is directed by Samantha Henry. The production team also includes Timothy Frost, assistant director, Zachary Thomas, music director, Jordan Gottschalk, choreographer, and Debra Searls, costumer.

Tickets are on sale now. Advance ticket prices are $16 for adults, $13 for senior citizens & students. $1 from each ticket will go towards the Youtheatre College Scholarship. All seats are reserved seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Art Box Office by calling 419- 423-2787 or visiting MCPA.org/SpongeBob. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

This program is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.