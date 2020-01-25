Who will the MVP thank first? Will any player other than the QB take a direct snap? And more props from BookMaker.eu

Will J-Lo or Shakira show cleavage? Will a player be arrested? Who will the MVP thank first? And more props from BookMaker.eu

(January 23rd, 2020) — The Big Game may be a little over a week away, however BookMaker.eu has released updated Super Bowl props. “The Super Bowl is a uniquely social event.” said BookMaker Prop Trader Jason Malone. “Whether you are there to watch the game or just the commercials our props give even the most casual of fan something to cheer for.”

Will any player be arrested in Miami after the game?

Yes 7/1

No 1/14

Will Floyd Mayweather wager over/under $1 Million on the game?

Over 2/1

Under 1/3

Who will show cleavage during the Halftime performance?

J-Lo only 2/1

Shakira only 5/2

Both 2/3

Neither 6/1

What color will Demi Lovato’s microphone be?

Black 5/2

Silver/grey 2/5

Any Other Color 3/1

Will J-Lo show butt cleavage?

Yes 2/1

No 1/3

Who will they mention first on the TV broadcast?

Joe Montana 2/1

Jerry Rice 3/2

Steve Young 4/1

Who will the MVP mention first after getting the award?

Teammates 1/1

God/Religion 5/2

Coach or Coaches 5/1

Winning City 5/1

Family 7/1

Other 20/1

Will Pitbull appear on stage?

Yes 2/3

No 1/1

Will Shakira and J-Lo kiss?

Yes 8/1

No 1/20

Will Shakira and J-Lo both sing in Spanish?

Yes 1/4

No 3/1

Will Ricky Martin make an appearance on stage?

Yes 3/2

No 1/2

Will President Trump congratulate the winning team on Twitter?

Yes 1/4

No 3/1

Will Drake be shown during the broadcast?

Yes 4/1

No 1/6

Will Drake pick or promote a team on Instagram (Drake Curse)?

Yes 10/13

No 1/1

Will Jay-Z be shown during the Broadcast?

Yes 3/1

No 1/5

Will President Trump predict a winner before kickoff?

Yes 7/1

No 1/14

Will President Trump tweet during the game?

Yes 6/5

No 2/3

Will Roger Goodell be shown during the broadcast?

Yes 1/5

No 4/1

Will Colin Kaepernick be mentioned?

Yes 3/1

No 1/4

Will any player other than the QB take a direct snap?

Yes 1/2

No 2/1

Will they show a clip of the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV?

Yes 1/3

No 5/2

Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?

Yes 2/1

No 1/3

Total times M. Shanahan is shown during the game?

Over 1.5 2/3

Under 1.5 1/1

Will Any player throw a ball into the stands after a TD?

Yes 3/1

No 1/4

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say “Favorite” in reference to the odds?

Yes 2/1

No 2/5

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say “Underdog” in reference to the odds?

Yes 5/2

No 2/7

Who will the MVP go to?

Quarterback 1/2

Any other position 3/2

Who will be shown 1st?

Andy Reid 10/11

Kyle Shanahan 10/11

Will MC Hammer say “Hammer Time” in the Cheetos Commercial?

Yes 10/11

No 10/11

Will the phrase “What will you be drinking?” be mentioned in the Moutain Dew ad?

Yes 5/1

No 1/7

Will Betty White be in the Snickers Commercial?

Yes 6/5

No 2/3

Will the Mountian Dew commercial say “Here’s Johnny”?

Yes 5/2

No 2/7

Will Donald Trump’s commercial say “Super Bowl”?

Yes 6/1

No 1/10

Will Michael Bloomberg’s commercial say “Climate Change”?

Yes 2/1

No 2/3

Will Michael Bloomberg’s commercial say “Impeach”?

Yes 4/1

No 1/5

Will Mr. Peanuts monocle come off of his eye in the Planters commercial?

Yes 3/1

No 1/4

Will any player raise a first during the National Anthem?

Yes 5/1

No 1/8

Will any player take a knee during the National Anthem?

Yes 8/1

No 1/15

Will Demi Lovato omit a word from the National Anthem?

Yes 9/1

No 1/22

Will the broadcast show any members of the military?

Yes 70/1

No 1/15

Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the Halftime show?

Yes 5/2

No 2/7

Will DJ Khaled make an appearance on stage?

Yes 7/1

No 1/12

Will either singer drink Pepsi?

Yes 7/1

No 1/12

Will Gloria Estefan make an appearance on stage?

Yes 4/1

No 1/5

Will Jay-Z be shown during the Halftime Show?

Yes 7/13

No 1/13

Will Rihanna make an appearance on stage?

Yes 8/1

No 1/20

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes 9/1

No 1/23

Will Will Smith make an appearance on stage?

Yes 6/1

No 1/11

Will a Dan Marino highlight be shown?

Yes 3/1

No 2/9

Will Tom Brady be mentioned?

Yes 1/4

No 3/1

Which Anheuser-Busch brand’s commercial will air first?

Bud Light/Seltzer 2/3

Budweiser 3/1

Michelob Ultra 3/1

Michelob Pure Gold 7/2

Which Auto Brand commercial will air first?

Hyundai 3/2

Kia 3/1

Porsche 3/1

Audi 4/1

Toyota 4/1

Which Beverage brand commercial will air first?

Anheuser-Busch 1/2

Mountain Dew 3/2

Coca-Cola 4/1

Food brand commercial to air first?

Doritos 1/1

Snickers 3/2

Cheetos 4/1

Avocados from Mexico 6/1

