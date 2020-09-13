Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will host “Why Choose BVHS for Women’s Health?” virtual presentation, a part of the 2020 virtual “Live and Learn” Facebook Live series.

Dr. Allison Westcott, a physician with Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology and Sara Weihrauch, PA-C, physician assistant with Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology, will co-host a livestream event. The topic will spotlight the services and care options provided by their experienced team. William Kose, MD, vice president of special projects, will serve as the event’s moderator.

The Facebook Live event will take place on Wednesday, September 30, beginning at noon and will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, http://facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live. The livestream will also be available by visiting the Blanchard Valley Health System Youtube channel or visiting bvhealthsystem.org/liveandlearn. If you are in need of assistance, call 419.423.5551.

Questions for Dr. Westcott and Sara Weihrauch, PA-C can be submitted prior to the livestream via email to community@ bvhealthsystem.org or by calling 419.423.5551.