Why now is the ideal time to aerate and seed your lawn

(BPT) – As a homeowner, you likely associate lawn care maintenance with mowing, watering and weeding — but there are a few other important steps you might be missing. Aeration and seeding are often overlooked, essential steps to ensuring a vibrant, healthy lawn that can help fight weed growth. In fact, according to a new survey TruGreen released in partnership with Opinium, four in five Americans with lawns don’t have aeration and seeding services performed for their lawn.

“For many areas of the country, late summer into fall is the best time to give your lawn some extra TLC,” says Brian Feldman, director of technical operations at TruGreen. “Performing aeration and seeding at this time provides more time for your lawn to establish a strong root system before the stresses of the hot summer months.”

Feldman offers the top five benefits of lawn aeration and seeding — and why you should have these essential services performed during the late summer to fall.

1. Aeration lets the soil breathe

If you have a lawn, chances are it experiences a lot of foot traffic during the sunny summer months. The aeration process helps relieve soil compaction due to lawn traffic, which allows the lawn to receive nutrition.

2. Aeration reduces dead grass spots

Aeration helps manage dead grass build-up by introducing thatch-decomposing microorganisms from the soil to the top layer. Leaving your lawn untreated can be detrimental as it can make it more susceptible to insect and disease problems.

3. Aeration improves overall lawn health

Aeration works to provide your grass greater access to air, water and nutrients by opening a pathway to the root system. This will help your lawn look greener and healthier.

4. Grass becomes ready for a green spring

Aeration promotes root development and growth to help grasses overcome seasonal stresses such as summer drought. For cool-season grasses, seeding performed alongside aeration can improve the density of your lawn and enhance its color. Soil cultivation enhances the seed to topsoil contact necessary for germination and creates a moist, protected environment optimal for seedling growth and development.

5. Seeding helps fill in the gaps

Seeding can dramatically improve your lawn’s appearance by filling in bare spots and addressing thinning areas. Filling in any empty spaces also helps crowd out encroaching weeds.

“As one of the more complicated lawn chores, it’s optimal to consult a professional service for help with aeration and seeding for the best, most efficient results,” says Feldman. “According to our recent survey, 90% of people who have outsourced lawn care tasks to a pro are satisfied with the results. By partnering with a professional service provider, homeowners don’t have to worry about purchasing or renting tools, using heavy equipment or risking injury — all while ensuring the highest quality for your lawn. In fact, experts such as ours at TruGreen, can confidently select and use the highest quality seeds that aid in germination potential and provide improved disease and drought tolerance.”

As you prepare your lawn for the changing seasons, make sure you’re including all the important steps in your lawn care regimen. Aeration and seeding can make or break your lawn, and now is the best time to perform this treatment for healthy, lush grass come spring.