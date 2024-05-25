Why Poppies on Memorial Day?

Today, people wear the red poppy every Remembrance/Armistice Day (November 11) in the United Kingdom and Canada and on Memorial Day (May 30) in the United States to honor the fallen soldiers. The species of this particular flower is known as the “red corn” or “common” poppy.

Growing Tips

The poppy flower is an annual (or a short-lived perennial). However its prolific self-seeding abilities give it the perseverance of a wildflower. Its crepe-like blooms look fragile, yet they easily withstand drought conditions, and grow in poor soil.

Growing poppies is an easy task for any amateur gardener. They can be started indoors or sown directly into your garden or planter soil. Starting poppies indoors requires cool temperatures and light to germinate. Start the seeds in a moist seed-starting soil and press gently into the surface, lightly misting to keep the soil moist.

Once sprouted, thin to one seed per cell. When plants have a few leaves, harden off and carefully dig and replant them one foot apart to prevent overcrowding—taking care with the fragile roots. To avoid loosing the tiny seeds while planting, mix them with sand and use a large-holed salt shaker to sprinkle a layer of seeds over your planting area. You can also use nature’s built-in shaker by saving the pods and simply shaking the seeds into your garden.

Poppy flowers love full sun and well-drained soil, requiring little water once they have settled into the ground. Too much water can produce tall and spindly growth. Deadheading spent flowers, by removing blooms, encourages regeneration.

When To Cut Poppies For Bouquets

Poppies lend a beautiful hand in flower arrangements and should be cut at the cracked bud stage, just as the bud is beginning to split open, revealing a sliver of color through the green sepals. Once cut, the flowers will continue to open and can be enjoyed for 5-7 days in a vase. The large, dried pods are commonly used in home décor and are an ornamental favorite of florists.

Harvesting Seeds

Important note: Do not grow or harvest breadseed poppy flowers. We recommend that you choose any other species. After the flower petals have died and dropped off, the pods will dry on the stalk.

Seeds are ready to harvest when the pod is fully dried and hardened and the seeds begin to rattle around inside. Harvesting seeds too early may inhibit germination. However, if you wait too long, the pods will split and scatter their seed to replant new poppy plants the following season.

Clip the dried pods off the stalks and store in an airtight containter until the following season. Once ready to plant, simply snip the ends off and shake the seeds from the pods (like a peppershaker) over well-prepared soil in a sunny location.

Poppy Seed Nutrition And Health Benefits

The small, round, bluish-black poppy seed is rich in fiber, healthy fats, and micronutrients (particularly manganese). They improve digestion, treat asthma and insomnia, and alleviate headaches and coughs. Seeds add a gentle crunch and subtle flavor to many baked goods and dishes: sprinkled on salads and roasted vegetables, topped on bagels, baked into breads and muffins, added to salad dressings, and commonly paired with lemon, creating a popular combination. They may also be pressed into oil, which is commonly used on skin.