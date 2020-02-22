Wilbert Gerald Strohl, 84, NB

Wilbert Gerald Strohl, 84, of North Baltimore, Ohio, son of Theresa (Harris) and Wilbur Strohl passed away on February 21, 2020 of heart failure. Wilbert was born in York Township, Ohio on October 23, 1935.

He married Motoe (Yamaguchi) on January 9th, 1957 at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. During their 63 years of marriage, they had two sons: Gerald Kametaro and Floyd Merrill; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Wilbert served in the United States Air Force for 22 years, where he was deployed to many places, notably, Japan (1953-57), Japan (1961-65), and Germany (1970-75). After retirement from the Air Force, he retired from Wood County Sheriff department after 17 years.

Wilbert is survived by his wife Motoe; sons and wives: Gerald Strohl and Eileen Lynch, Floyd Merrill and Arlene (Eishen) Strohl; four grandchildren: Lanna Rachel (Strohl) and Dr. Andree Hermes Koop, Sarah Ashley Strohl and fiancée Elias Leo Cheney, Diedre Hiroko Strohl, and Katherine Masako Strohl; and one great-grandchild: Ada Grace Koop.

He is also survived by sisters: Lorraine (Dishong) Howe and Kathy Hope (Amos) Roth. Wilbert was preceded in death by grandchildren: Brandon Eishen Strohl and Olivia Claire Strohl; sisters: Janice Raye (Strohl) Sorg, Delores (Dishong) Heinze, and Iris (Dishong) Danforth; and brothers: Howard Dishong and Wayne Dishong.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in North Baltimore, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00am.

Military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.

The family of Wilbert Gerald Strohl wishes to thank Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, Ohio for their professionalism and superb care.