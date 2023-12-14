North Baltimore, Ohio

December 14, 2023 11:10 am

Wild Lights Workshop at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Adopt a foam animal station to decorate in a friendly competition and community tradition. The contest is free to enter, there are cash prizes, and around 1,000 community members will see your name next to your creation. This is a great team-building activity for service groups and offices. Make the night BRIGHT with festive holiday lights! Register yourself/group/organization, develop a theme, and decorate one of the life-sized 3D foam animals. The twinkling displays will be showcased for all to see during the Wild Lights Weekend.

The Wild Lights Workshop is held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Register by Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at wcparks.org, or by calling 419-353-1897. 

Wild Lights Weekend is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 19-21 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm each day. Stroll the illuminated forest at night to see and vote for your favorite display. Then, warm up with hot chocolate, cookies, games, and a photo station inside the nature center. No registration is needed. The Wild Lights event is free and open to all. 

 

For more information, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897

