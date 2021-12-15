Wild Lights Workshop & Weekend

Make the night BRIGHT with festive holiday lights!

To enter the Wild Lights Workshop and contest, register your group, and bring your decorations to life as you transform a 3D foam animal into a twinkling spectacle. The best display wins a prize! Spaces are limited, see wcparks.org for full description and details. Registration is required to participate in the workshop.

The contest is free to enter and there are nine total spaces. The Friends of the Parks donated the contest’s cash prizes: 1st prize $100, 2nd prize $50, and 3rd prize $25.

Wild Lights Workshop: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 4 – 7 pm

Wild Lights Weekend: Friday through Sunday, January 7 – 9, 2022 from 5 – 8 pm

Experience Wild Lights Weekend with festive lights-after-Christmas displays at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. This self-guided activity is free and open to all.

The Wild Lights displays incorporate life-sized 3-D animals and scenes decorated for the Wild Lights Workshop and contest. Contest information and registration can be found at wcparks.org. W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.