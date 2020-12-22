Experience a festive lights-after-Christmas display at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve January 8–10 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. This is a free, self-guided activity that is open to all.

The Wild Lights displays feature life-sized 3-D animals. The displays will be created as part of a contest. The contest is free to enter and there are nine total spots. The Friends of the Parks have donated the contest’s cash prizes: 1st prize $100, 2nd prize $50, and 3rd prize $25. Contest information and registration can be found as wcparks.org.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Wood County Park District properties are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. For more information, download the ‘wcparks’ app.

Wild Lights

Experience a festive lights-after-Christmas display at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve January 8–10 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. This is a free, self-guided activity that is open to all.

The Wild Lights displays feature life-sized 3-D animals. The displays will be created as part of a contest. The contest is free to enter and there are nine total spots. The Friends of the Parks have donated the contest’s cash prizes: 1st prize $100, 2nd prize $50, and 3rd prize $25. Contest information and registration can be found as wcparks.org.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Wood County Park District properties are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. For more information, download the ‘wcparks’ app.