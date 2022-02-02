Will The Groundhog See His Shadow Today?

Whether or not you follow the groundhog, or simply enjoy the folklore (don’t worry, we don’t mind), we’re here to tell you: winter isn’t going anywhere any time soon—our long-range predictions say winter is here for the long haul.

No matter what the weather, spring will officially arrive with the Vernal Equinox on March 20, 2022, at 11:33 am EST, however, the warmer, spring-like weather may not arrive until a little later.

9 Facts About Groundhogs You May Not Have Known

Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are a type of marmot, large rodents related to squirrels.

Groundhogs have a large habitat, extending throughout most of North America, from Alaska to as far south as Alabama.

In the wild, groundhogs usually live two to three years but have been known to live up to six years. In captivity, they can live much longer. The original Wiarton Willie—one of Canada’s most famous prognosticating groundhogs—lived to be 22 years old.

Groundhogs are typically 16-26 inches long, and typically weigh 4 to 9 pounds, but they can weigh much more — Punxsutawney Phil weighs 20 lbs!

Groundhogs actually have two coats of fur: a thick, wooly, grey undercoat and a longer coat of silky brownish hairs. This helps to keep them warm throughout the year.

Groundhogs prefer to eat wild grasses, leaves, berries, and, as any gardener who’s ever had one around knows, food crops. They will also occasionally eat nuts, insects, grubs, snails, and other small animals.

The average groundhog can move approximately 700 pounds of dirt when digging its burrow. Burrows can be up to 46 feet long and up to 5 feet underground.

Groundhogs hibernate during the winter, usually between October and March or April, depending on the climate.

If in danger, a groundhog will produce a high-pitched alarm whistle to warn the rest of its family. This is how they got the nickname “whistle pig” in some regions. Other groundhog sounds include squeals, barks, and tooth grinding.





Phil may be the most famous, but there are a number of other groundhogs that hold court at celebrations across North America (many of which are holding virtual events). They include:

The Groundhog Day Shadow Vs. No Shadow Folklore:

First, people often get confused about what it means if the groundhog sees his shadow or not. Let’s clear it up. According to folklore:

*If Phil does see his shadow (meaning the Sun is shining), winter will not end early, and we’ll have another 6 weeks left of it.



*If Phil doesn’t see his shadow (cloudy) we’ll have an early spring.

