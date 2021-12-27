North Baltimore, Ohio

William A. Calderhead Jr., 74, of Marblehead and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.

He was born March 11, 1947, in Findlay, the son of William A. and Ida Frances (Julian) Calderhead Sr. He married Brenda K. Benroth Aug. 22, 1982.

Bill graduated from North Baltimore High School and received his BA in Education from The University of Findlay. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bill taught biology for McComb Schools, retiring in 2006. Bill and Brenda moved to Marblehead after retirement because he loved boating and being on the water. He was Past President of Bar Harbor Property Owners Association, Past Commodore of Gravel Bar Yacht Club, and Past President of McComb Teachers Education Association. He previously sang and played guitar and banjo in the band “The New Folk.”

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda; daughter, Amy Renee (Greg) Byerly of Akron; three granddaughters, Hannah Byerly, Kaitlyn Byerly, and Dallora Calderhead; brother, Carlton (June) Calderhead of Brunswick; and three nephews, Jay Calderhead, Kyle Calderhead, and Scott Calderhead.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Ryan Calderhead.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, all services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be given to Magruder Hospital Foundation, 615 Fulton St. Port Clinton, 43452, or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870.

