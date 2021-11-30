William Barnhart Next President of Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH- At the November 23 board meeting, the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees passed a resolution with a unanimous vote to hire William Barnhart as the seventh president of Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative.

Barnhart began his career with Hancock-Wood in 1998, when he was hired as the distribution engineer. Prior to this, he worked with a consulting engineering company AVCA Corporation.

Barnhart is a proud engineering graduate of the University of Toledo. He received an MBA from Ohio University while working for the co-op and holds an electrical engineering license in Ohio. Barnhart has served Hancock-Wood as the vice president of engineering and operations since 2000.

George Walton announced his retirement as President in July, 2021. Here is the TheNBXpress article about George’s career 23 year career at HWE – https://www.thenbxpress.com/hancock-wood-electric-co-ops-pres-ceo-to-retire/