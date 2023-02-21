William (Bill) Graham Peters, 76, of Findlay, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Bill was born April 14, 1946 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Eleanor (Hopper) and Virgil Peters.

Bill is survived by his children, Bill (Cindy) Peters of North Baltimore and Beverly (Jim) Ingle of Winnetka, Illinois; 6 grandchildren, Andrew Peters, Rachel (Garrett Boyer) Peters, Jackson Ingle, Jeffrey Ingle, Isabelle Ingle and Olivia Ingle; siblings Doug (Barb) Peters of Findlay, Ohio, Rachel (Tim) Andeen of Fox Point, Wisconsin, and John (Grethel) Peters of Rockford, Illinois. He was preceded in death by sibling, Stephen Peters.

Bill graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1964. He spent the majority of his years working on his family farm alongside his father. When Bill eventually retired from farming, he worked at Whirlpool until 2011.

Bill had lots of hobbies throughout his life including raising and breeding horses, tinkering with engines and cars, collecting western folklore and listening to country music. He was an avid spectator and participant in all kinds of sports — basketball was his passion and it came with a soft spot for the Boston Celtics. Additionally, he was a lifetime, stalwart fan of the Green Bay Packers. Bill was well read and enjoyed a lively conversation on most any topic – he was filled with stories and always had a joke at the tip of his tongue. The humor in life was not lost on him…even at the very end.

It should be mentioned that Bill had a disposition to do good and found purpose in his later years helping others in any way he could; he was cherished by many friends and loved ones including honorary daughter, Tia Szymansky.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, 3-5 pm at the SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, in North Baltimore, Ohio. Following will be a Time of Remembrance service at 5:00 pm. A private burial will be held in Old Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be gifted to the Cancer Patient Services, Findlay, cancerpatientservices.org. Online condolences may be made at www.smithcrates.com.