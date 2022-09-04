North Baltimore, Ohio



William (Bill) Raymond Bishop, 80, of Victor, Montana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Findlay, to William and Mabel (Lyon) Bishop. He attended North Baltimore Elementary School and Van Buren High School, graduating in 1960.



Those who knew Bill knew him as quiet and reserved, and just a great guy to be around. But, most knew little about Bill’s impact on the lives of others and the difference he made for so many folks. A bit of that history follows.



Bill enlisted in U.S. Army and earned a Purple Heart and an Air Medal of Honor flying and working on helicopters in the three years he spent fighting in the Vietnam war in the early 1960s.



When he returned home from the war, he married Roberta DeBouver on Sept. 15, 1963, in North Baltimore. They divorced in 1980.



Moving to California, Bill earned a degree in Aviation Engineering, earned a commercial pilots license, and received a BA from San Jose State College. After graduation, he moved to Portland, Oregon, where he worked as a helicopter mechanic flying with crews installing air filtration equipment on auto plants, setting towers, and other major construction projects.



Bill then joined the Portland Police force where he served with distinction, receiving a letter from the Director of the FBI in 1975 for outstanding performance during the capture of an armed high priority fugitive. While serving on the Portland Police force, Bill earned a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from University of Portland in 1980. A severe back injury occurring during an arrest in Portland, ending his law enforcement career.



Bill then relocated to Washington, was a realtor, and continued to enjoy his love of flying, with several light aircraft. He left Washington and moved to Montana in 1997, living in Victor, Montana, for the last 25 years of his life.



Bill volunteered at Ravalli County Library in Hamilton, Montana, for many years, also volunteering for RSVP and Lewis & Clark campground in LoLo, Montana. His volunteering at a wide variety of organizations earned him President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2004 from President Bush.



Bill worked at a local gun shop for years and loved to shoot and work on guns, as well as his many Willys Jeeps. He worked at his place on many projects and helped his neighbors with their projects. Bill was a student of history, collecting antique maps and historical books, and knew every step of the Lewis and Clark expedition.



Bill worked out at a gym in Hamilton, Montana, five days a week at 5 a.m. He would then meet his friends for coffee at River Rising Coffee Shop and Bakery. Stephanie would make his special waffle. These times were full of good chats about life and times. The place will not be the same without him. Friends have installed a plaque at his spot at their table in his memory.



Bill is survived by an older brother, Robert Bishop of Ava, Missouri; and sister, Linda Bishop Chesaux of Barre, Vermont. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Ann Bishop and Joyce Carles. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Bill’s request was to be cremated and buried in the family plot at Maplewood Cemetery in the village of North Baltimore.



Those wishing to help remember Bill are asked to contribute to one of Bill’s favorite organizations, Montana State Historical Society at https://mhs.mt.gov/about/donate. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com