William “Bill” Walter, 55, Wayne

William “Bill” Walter, 55, of Wayne, passed away at 4:10 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, Monroe, MI. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Perrysburg to David and Diane (Sautter) Walter, and they survive in Frenchburg, KY. He married Chery Tyson on July 24, 1993, and she survives.

Bill is also survived by his daughters: Alicia Walter of Findlay and Elizabeth (Jacob) Apple of North Baltimore; son, Jacob Walter of Wayne; brother, Michael (Cathy) Walter of Woodville; sister, Jennifer King of Frenchburg, KY; grandchildren: Colton Walter, Hunter Apple, Ryker Apple and Maci Apple.

Bill worked at the Toledo Docks for CSX Transportation.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday January 28, 2022 at Basic Truth Church.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Portage Township.

Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.