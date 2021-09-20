North Baltimore, Ohio

William “Old Man Bill” Hopple, 64, of North Baltimore, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Bill was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 4, 1957 to the late Cloyd “Al” and Charlotte (Bickmyer) Hopple. He is survived by his children: Josh (Carol) Hopple of Wetumpka, Alabama, Daniel (Sarah) Hopple of North Baltimore and Danielle (Chuck) Cook; sister: Chyrel “Cookie” Hopple; stepchildren: Toby Bixler and Betsy Sterling; grandchildren: Haylee, Chloe, Jaiiden, Miiah, Valentine, Brayle, Ayla and Caitlin; great-grandchildren Laiken and Liviann. He was preceded in death by his son Jeremiah, grandson Brandon and siblings: Cloyd “Fred” and Susanna.

Bill enjoyed spending time with family and was the life of the party. He was the type of individual who would help anyone in a time of need.

Visitation for “Old Man Bill” will be on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840, where a time of sharing will begin at 7:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Bill’s honor to his family.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Bill’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com